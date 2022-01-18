Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 21,892 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of PROG worth $8,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after buying an additional 226,437 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG stock opened at $42.31 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

