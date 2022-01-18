Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,341 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ManTech International worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MANT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ManTech International in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International stock opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.79. ManTech International Co. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

MANT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

