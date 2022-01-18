Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 23,452 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 586.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,846,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,813,000 after acquiring an additional 294,036 shares during the period. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 27,230 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total value of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock valued at $34,200,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.67 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.66.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

