Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $615.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.97. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $572.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $460.12.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

