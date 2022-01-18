Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,822,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,509,000 after buying an additional 2,618,341 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,198,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,544,000 after buying an additional 921,807 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $83.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.29. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

