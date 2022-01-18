Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4,783.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,338 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Alcoa worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Alcoa by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,069,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,854 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 62.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 5.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $253,000.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

Shares of AA opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

