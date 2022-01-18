Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.06 Million Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,132 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 18,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,697,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 116,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 53,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 7,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.28, for a total transaction of $1,431,273.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total value of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $174.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day moving average of $205.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $154.20 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.71% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $166.50 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

