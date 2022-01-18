Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.19 Million Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,096,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,520,188,000 after buying an additional 3,631,504 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 293.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 829,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,751,000 after buying an additional 618,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,239,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,411,000 after buying an additional 569,362 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,721,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,243,000 after purchasing an additional 502,906 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC stock opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

SSNC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

