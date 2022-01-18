Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.42 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

NYSE FE opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

