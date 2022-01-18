Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,210 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $103.36 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. NetEase’s payout ratio is 32.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTES. CLSA dropped their price objective on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.