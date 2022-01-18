Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 51,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,599,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4,253.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 98,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 95,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $403.45 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $408.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average of $369.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.07%.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $478.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.75.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

