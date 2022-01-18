Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.59 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of JD.com by 10.2% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 403,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,239,000 after buying an additional 37,527 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,701,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares in the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 1,182,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, CLSA increased their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.99. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a market capitalization of $98.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

