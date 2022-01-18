Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 459.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200,548 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Radware worth $8,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Radware by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,081,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,614,000 after buying an additional 894,867 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Radware by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,547,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,425,000 after purchasing an additional 416,161 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Radware by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,296,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 284,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Radware by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,252,000 after purchasing an additional 87,285 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Radware by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $18,947,000 after purchasing an additional 307,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $35.19 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 103.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

