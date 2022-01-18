Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of LHC Group worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.74. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.42 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $565.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.82.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

