Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,431 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average of $62.12. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

CMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

