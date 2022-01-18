Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,062 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sanderson Farms worth $6,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $73,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanderson Farms stock opened at $189.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.61. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.98 and a 52 week high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Consumer Edge upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, processed, and prepared chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

