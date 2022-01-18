Panagora Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,576 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 22,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 115,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 127,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.74.

In other news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $187.01 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $202.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

