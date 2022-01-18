Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 21,503 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 288.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,946 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,396 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,548 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.92, for a total value of $39,025.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,698 shares of company stock worth $9,062,576 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks stock opened at $236.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $233.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.28.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $265.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.32.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

