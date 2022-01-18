Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 63,775 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,775 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,289,820,000 after buying an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MO. Morgan Stanley lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.26. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.46 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

