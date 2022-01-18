Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,578 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,423,408,000 after acquiring an additional 13,677,347 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 432.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,640,129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,195,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10,848.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,700,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $246,247,000 after buying an additional 1,684,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,942,000. Institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Redburn Partners lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.14.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $150.20. The company has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

