Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 79,158 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 65,965.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of TriNet Group worth $7,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,405,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,102,000 after buying an additional 78,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,548,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 726,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 45,484 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,791,000 after buying an additional 149,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,023,000 after buying an additional 12,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNET. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.14, for a total value of $40,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total value of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 76,860 shares of company stock worth $7,851,884. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $85.80 on Tuesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.66.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

