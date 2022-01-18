Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 42,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 112,005 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 31,190 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 401,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donnelley Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:DFIN opened at $40.22 on Tuesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

