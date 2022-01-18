Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.55% of Tupperware Brands worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tupperware Brands by 98.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 214.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP opened at $14.54 on Tuesday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $710.72 million, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.48. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

