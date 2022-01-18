Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 625.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,256 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 44,193 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $8,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,560 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 194.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,636 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,053 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $32,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,208 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,807 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Expedia Group from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.93.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $53,748.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,569 shares of company stock worth $29,968,561. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $184.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.96.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

