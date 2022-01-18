Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,489 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Westlake Chemical worth $7,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the third quarter worth $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 43.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter worth $65,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.77, for a total transaction of $63,585.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 30,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total value of $2,824,707.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,143 shares of company stock worth $3,756,885. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.29.

NYSE WLK opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $74.42 and a twelve month high of $107.68.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

