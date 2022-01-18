Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 132,479 Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,479 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Spirit Airlines worth $8,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 265.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 71.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 270.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

NYSE SAVE opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.53. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $40.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.56.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 129.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Spirit Airlines Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.