Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,244 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,244 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 408,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,212,000 after acquiring an additional 109,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,447,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. SVB Leerink began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.90.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.43 and a 12 month high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.44.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $2,032,055.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

