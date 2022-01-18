Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,690 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 579,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,690 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.44% of Community Health Systems worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,139 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,059,000 after acquiring an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $50,952,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 13.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,295,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after acquiring an additional 378,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Truist lowered their price objective on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

