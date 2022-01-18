Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 75,055 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 393,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,055 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 121.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.00. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

