Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Plexus worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $92.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.61. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,807 shares of company stock worth $1,757,708 over the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.96.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

