Panagora Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,789 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.64.

NIO stock opened at $30.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.26 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.24. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $27.52 and a 12-month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

