Parachute Market Cap Reaches $918,793.72 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $918,793.72 and $227,681.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

