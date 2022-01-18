Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE:FNA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.28. Paragon 28 shares last traded at $15.13, with a volume of 965 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paragon 28 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $35.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paragon 28 Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA)

Paragon 28 Inc is a medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market. Paragon 28 Inc is based in ENGLEWOOD, Colo.

Featured Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.