Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $46.04 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $46.04 million and $5.96 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.80 or 0.00035339 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00059506 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00070180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.70 or 0.07560008 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,836.33 or 0.99909287 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00067251 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007666 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,081 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

