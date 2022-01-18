Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Short Interest Update

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,700 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the December 15th total of 534,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

PKE traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.44. The company had a trading volume of 85,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,790. The stock has a market cap of $274.96 million, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $16.20.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 13.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $74,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the second quarter worth $79,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the third quarter worth $138,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 125.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Park Aerospace by 41.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

