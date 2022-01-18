Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 60,326 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 674,890 shares.The stock last traded at $326.93 and had previously closed at $326.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on PH. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.10 and a 200-day moving average of $305.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

In related news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,947,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 455.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 967,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,517,000 after acquiring an additional 793,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,781,350,000 after acquiring an additional 549,700 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.