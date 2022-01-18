Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 19.9% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the third quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 51,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

BKNG opened at $2,450.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,860.73 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,335.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,318.27. The company has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,545. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

