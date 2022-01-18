Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,234 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.97.

Shares of COST opened at $502.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $539.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $481.21. The stock has a market cap of $223.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.