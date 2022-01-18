PARSIQ (PRQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.48 Million

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $66.48 million and $2.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00001097 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

