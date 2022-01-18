Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) Short Interest Update

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the December 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

PTNR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. The company had a trading volume of 25,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.84. Partner Communications has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

