Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 177.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.46.

Shares of NASDAQ PASG opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $311.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.69. Passage Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Passage Bio will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 9.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Passage Bio by 39.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

