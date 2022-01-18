Patientory Price Reaches $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Patientory has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Patientory has a market cap of $412,860.82 and $307.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Patientory Profile

Patientory (PTOY) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here . Patientory’s official website is patientory.com . The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Buying and Selling Patientory

