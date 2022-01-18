Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PGOL opened at $0.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. Patriot Gold has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23.
About Patriot Gold
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Patriot Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.