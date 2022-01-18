PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a drop of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PXGYF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,427. PAX Global Technology has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

