Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.34% of Paya worth $60,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after buying an additional 315,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paya by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,052,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after buying an additional 298,330 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paya by 26.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paya during the third quarter worth approximately $39,820,000. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYA. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Paya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.87. Paya Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

