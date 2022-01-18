Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.82

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.82 and last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 25929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

PAYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.87.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.68 million. Equities analysts predict that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 46,724 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 266,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after buying an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paya during the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

