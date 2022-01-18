Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $126.38 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) will report sales of $126.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the lowest is $125.86 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year sales of $460.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $460.04 million to $461.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $544.93 million, with estimates ranging from $539.75 million to $550.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Payoneer Global.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.38 million.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,399,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the third quarter worth about $104,369,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $81,864,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,442,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,028,000 after buying an additional 6,938,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the second quarter worth about $39,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53. Payoneer Global has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $11.20.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.
