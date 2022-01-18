PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is American Century Companies Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,896 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 1.4% of American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of PayPal worth $1,983,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $174.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.40 and a twelve month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total transaction of $2,063,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.41.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

