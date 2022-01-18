PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.03 and last traded at $13.02. 2,673 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 241,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. R. F. Lafferty lifted their price objective on PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $825.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $88.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.05 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 74.38% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other PBF Logistics news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 11,000 shares of PBF Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $149,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in PBF Logistics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

