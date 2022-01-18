Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,977 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.60% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,794,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,012,000 after purchasing an additional 821,565 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,102,000 after acquiring an additional 656,442 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,185,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,029,000 after acquiring an additional 529,949 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 55.9% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,016,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after acquiring an additional 364,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,326,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after acquiring an additional 302,925 shares in the last quarter.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $43,192.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $184,223.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,979 shares of company stock worth $772,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PEB. UBS Group cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $26.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 56.31%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

